search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Canadian woman raped by man she met at pub in south Delhi

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 8:42 am IST
Abhishek befriended the woman at a pub in Hauz Khas Village, where she had gone with her friends on Tuesday night.
According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her. (Representational Image)
 According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Canadian national was allegedly raped by a man whom she met at a pub in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Tuesday night, the police has said.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, has been arrested, they said.

 

Abhishek befriended the woman at a pub in Hauz Khas Village, where she had gone with her friends on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her.

She informed the police after reaching AIIMS and later gave a written complaint, an official said.

A case has been registered, he added.

Tags: rape, crime, canadian woman raped in delhi, hauz khas village
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Truecaller bids goodbye to Windows 10 Mobile

The decision has been taken in lieu of discarded support from Windows Mobile’s developers and Microsoft itself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 9 to be made official on August 9, confirms Samsung

There could be a possibility that Samsung is housing certain tricks up its sleeves for this year’s Galaxy Note device which will primarily involve the S Pen.
 

Vivo beats Apple at its own game, unveils 10x safer 3D facial recognition

Vivo says that their system can detect faces securely from up to a distance of 3 metres.
 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
 

LEAKED: Google Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL 5K 3D renders confirm notched-display

Maybe Google could be implementing a 3D facial recognition system with the help of two camera sensors.
 

Pet rabbits less afraid of people because their brains have shrunk

Results showed that domestication has had a major effect, with the amygdala, the area that senses fear, smaller in domestic rabbits. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Schools to have breathalyzers

The children were escorted to the school, which was a short distance away, on foot. Upon coming to know about the incident, agitated parents demanded an answer from the school management which said such incidents will not happen again. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Five arrested for illegal transport of gutka

The apprehended persons, along with seized properties were handed over to the Amberpet police for necessary further action.

Hyderabad: Fake babas held, Rs 16.5 lakh recovered

After 10 days, the men called Reddy again and stated that his son’s life was in danger and again demanded Rs 1.1 lakh. He again gave 35 tola gold and 1 kg silver.

CISF transfers cop who strip-searched pregnant woman at Guwahati airport

The CISF assured that the matter will be enquired thoroughly. (Representational Image | Twitter | @CISFHQrs)

62-yr-old UP man killed with brick, accused's house set on fire

Accused accused as Anees has been arrested, police said. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham