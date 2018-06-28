search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

7-yr-old kidnapped, raped, left to die in forest near school in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
The girl's medical report confirmed that she was raped and was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.
When the minor girl was found, her throat was slit, there were deep cuts on her face and injuries all over the body, police said. (Representational Image)
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl was abducted from outside her school and allegedly raped, assaulted by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

When the minor girl was found, her throat was slit, there were deep cuts on her face and injuries all over the body, police said.

 

"The girl was found near Lakshman Darwaza on Wednesday morning around 10:00 am. The girl was found with injuries all over her body. She was raped. We rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was later referred to Indore for further treatment," said Manoj Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mandsaur.

The girl had gone missing from her school in Hafiz Colony on Tuesday afternoon. When the girl's grandfather went to pick her after school, he was told that an "uncle" had already taken her home. 

Family of the victim looked around for her and approached the police in the evening to file a missing complaint. 

Next morning, the girl was found during search in the forest area near Lakshman Darwaza which is about 700 metres from the school. The girl was found assaulted and her school bag, water bottle and lunchbox were lying nearby. Police also recovered an empty beer bottle from the spot. 

The girl was then rushed to a hospital in Mandsaur from where she was sent to Indore for further treatment. Her medical report confirmed rape and that she was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

Doctors said that the minor had lost a lot of blood and continues to be in a critical condition. 

With the help of the CCTV footage of cameras installed near the school, the police zeroed in on the accused. In the video, the girl can be seen following the accused. The police say that the accused reportedly lured the girl by lying to her about an emergency in her family.

According to NDTV report, Irfan, a porter, has been arrested. The police have also recovered his blood-stained clothes, said Manoj Singh, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police.

After the news spread in the area, locals took to the streets demanding justice for the girl.

(With inputs from ANI)

