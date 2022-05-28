Molested while house-hunting: Woman

Hyderabad: A woman alleged that she was confined and molested by a man under the guise of showing her a place for rent at Chaderghat.

However, police, suspecting foul play, said that medical reports did not show any signs of assault and that she was using her phone to make calls when she was inside the empty house. The woman was added in a WhatsApp group on May 16. “She alleged that the man, Hameed, had locked the door from inside once they were in the flat and took her phone before molesting and making sexual advances.

She later approached an organisation for help to ‘settle’ the issue between them.

However, they asked her to visit the police and give a complaint.

Accordingly, a statement was taken and an investigation was launched,” said the police inspector of Chaderghat, Polishetty Sateesh.

Later, it was revealed during the investigation that after Hameed posted on the WhatsApp group at 1.30 am, she made a video call to him at 1.40 am and asked him to show the place.

“He obliged and got a call the next day, wherein she sought to see the house. After he sent a location, she asked him to pick her up from a place and take her. It was also revealed via call analysis that she had answered phone calls during the time she was inside the flat and that locals would have heard her shout for help.