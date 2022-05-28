Easy access to ganja reason behind increase in crimes

Easy availability of drugs, cannabis and lack of surveillance in secluded areas are cited are the main reasons for the spurt in criminal activities. (Representational image: DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The easy availability of drugs, cannabis and lack of surveillance in secluded areas are cited are the main reasons for the spurt in criminal activities including murders in Vizag city.

A young man was hacked to death by a gang of youths in the Waltair Railway Division's quarters in Marripalem on Friday. Another murder was reported from a secluded spot on the Andhra University campus a few days ago.

While there was a lack of proper surveillance in such areas, the street lights were not functional.

A drunk is suspected behind criminal acts like murders. Analysts say young people are more likely to commit heinous crimes under the influence of narcotic drugs like marijuana.

“It is impossible to attack someone even with a small knife when one is mentally stable. This happens when there is an abnormal mood under the influence of alcohol or ganja. However, the effect of marijuana use is worse than alcohol because the person hangs in a hyperactive mood,” said an investigating officer.

Police suspect that the gang led by Bangarraju who killed R. Saiteja (23) at Marripalem railway quarters on Friday were ganja addicts. They used to meet at secluded places in the railway quarters every night and smoke marijuana. Sources said all those involved in the murder were under the influence of alcohol.

Vizag City Commissioner of Police Srikanth told Deccan Chronicle, “Mrijuana use is also one of the reasons for clashes, sometimes leading to murders. We are filing cases against such gangs. It started with a case recently at the One Town police station. There are about 40 rowdy-sheeters in the city. We are now focusing on them. ”

Waltair Railway Divisional Manager Anup Satpathy said, "We will keep track of railway areas and our security system will be more vigilant in such areas, including the quarters. We will demolish the abandoned railway quarters and take strong action against the railway staff who are silent spectators, without informing the railways about the criminal activities.”