Andhra Pradesh booze peddler: I have only flowers to declare, saar

Booze traffic across the Andhra-Telangana border is going on despite checks. (PTI)

Kurnool: Despite efforts by the Andhra Pradesh Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to curb illegal liquor trade and sand mining, peddlers are continuing their activities without any let or hindrance. Lucrative cross-border traffic of liquor contnues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Panchalingala on the periphery of Kurnool is the most active point.

The SEB had seized 1001 bottles of liquor from peddlers and arrested two persons directly involved with it, besides seizing an Eicher vehicle, said Kurnool SP Kaginelli Fakkeerappa. The police also seized 953 liters of liquor bottles and 386.5 liters of country made liquor in another operation, the SP said.

The peddlers became innovative and devised a mechanism to transport the contraband in the Eicher vehicle amid flower bouquets and thermocol boxes. carrying liquor along with flower bouquets is the least expected mode of operation, said a police officer.