Nation Crime 28 Mar 2022 Nitish Kumar faces a ...
Nation, Crime

Nitish Kumar faces attack, is hit on shoulder; man caught

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Mar 28, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 7:07 am IST
The incident came to light when CCTV footage showed a man rushing towards the Chief Minister and hitting him on his shoulder
The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital. (PTI)
 The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital. (PTI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was assaulted by a man at Bakhtiyarpur, his hometown, in Patna district on Sunday. The CM escaped without serious injury.

The incident came to light when CCTV footage showed a man rushing towards the Chief Minister and hitting him on his shoulder. The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital.  The accused was caught by the Chief Minister’s security personnel and handed over to the local police.

 

Sources from Bakhityarpur said that the police have been directed to investigate and submit a report at the earliest. Reports suggest that the accused belongs to a village near Bakhtiyarpur.

The incident was condemned by political parties here. Terming the incident as a "major breach in Chief Minister's security cover" the JD(U)'s alliance BJP has demanded "probe and stern action against the accused". 

BJP leaders also demanded "an investigation against security personnel who were deployed to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister".

 

The Opposition RJD in a tweet said that “Any dissatisfaction and anger about unemployment or inflation should be expressed only through democratic means and not through violence”.

This is not the first such incident. Nitish Kumar was earlier attacked when he was addressing a public event in Madhubani during the Assembly elections in November 2020. Few youths who had gathered during his rally tried to throw stones and onions at him during his speech.

...
Tags: nitish kumar assaulted, bhaktiyarpur, man rushes to nitish, nitish pays respects to freedom fighter shilbhadra yaji
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Horoscope 28 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Demand up for 'Made in India' goods: PM Modi

GHMC's reform of the property tax (PT) structure to make it 'citizen-friendly' has resulted in a hike of at least 50 per cent for residential properties in the city. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

GHMC's 'reform' hikes property tax

Some of them made do by reducing the quantity of food. They are now set to further hike the prices next month. (Representational image: Pixabay)

As costs rise, tiffin centres hike prices, serve less food

Except for the offline banking transactions, the strike may not affect the other services, according to the authorities. (Representational image/DC)

Two-day strike, 25K crore bank offline transactions may be stalled in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

PM Modi terms Birbhum incident 'heinous sin', seeks stern action

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Drug export to Pakistan: 5 held in Telangana's Sangareddy

Tramadol is a prescription drug primarily used to relieve pain and is notorious for its use as a recreational drug.(Representational Image/ANI)

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts probe

CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory's (CFSL) experts collect samples from the houses where eight people were burned alive, allegedly to avenge the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Bogtui village in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->