Five killed, girl seriously hurt as RTC bus rams into car

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the car in which six persons including the driver were travelling. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: Five persons were killed and a girl suffered serious injuries after a speeding TSRTC bus hit a car in which the victims were travelling at Ghanpur village of Machareddy mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Surveyor Radhakrishna, his wife Kalpana, son Sriram, mother Suvarna and the car driver, all residents of Kotagalli village of Nizamabad district. Radhakrishna's daughter suffered injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the TSRTC bus belonging to Karimnagar -1 depot was proceeding to Kamareddy from Sircilla carrying around 30 passengers. As the bus was crossing Ghanpur village at around 9 am on Monday, one of the front wheels got punctured. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the car in which six persons including the driver were travelling.

"All the five persons in the car died on the spot and the girl suffered head injuries. The girl was unconscious and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her health condition is stated to be serious," the police said.

The police, who registered a case for negligent driving causing death, shifted the bodies to Nizamabad government hospital for post mortem. The bus driver was taken into custody.