Nation Crime 28 Mar 2022 Five killed, girl se ...
Nation, Crime

Five killed, girl seriously hurt as RTC bus rams into car

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Mar 28, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2022, 7:38 am IST
As the bus was crossing Ghanpur village at around 9 am on Monday, one of the front wheels got punctured
The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the car in which six persons including the driver were travelling. — Representational image/PTI
 The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the car in which six persons including the driver were travelling. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: Five persons were killed and a girl suffered serious injuries after a speeding TSRTC bus hit a car in which the victims were travelling at Ghanpur village of Machareddy mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Surveyor Radhakrishna, his wife Kalpana, son Sriram, mother Suvarna and the car driver, all residents of Kotagalli village of Nizamabad district. Radhakrishna's daughter suffered injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

 

According to the police, the TSRTC bus belonging to Karimnagar -1 depot was proceeding to Kamareddy from Sircilla carrying around 30 passengers. As the bus was crossing Ghanpur village at around 9 am on Monday, one of the front wheels got punctured. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the car in which six persons including the driver were travelling.

"All the five persons in the car died on the spot and the girl suffered head injuries. The girl was unconscious and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her health condition is stated to be serious," the police said.

 

The police, who registered a case for negligent driving causing death, shifted the bodies to Nizamabad government hospital for post mortem. The bus driver was taken into custody.

...
Tags: five die as tsrtc bus hits car, kamareddy district tsrtc bus mihsap
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Yadadri Narasimha Swamy temple. (DC Image)

Adilabad ‘Narepa tree’ used as Dwajasthambham at Yadadri temple

With maximum temperature hitting 36-39 degree Celsius during the day time and 24-26 degree Celsius at 4.30 am, it is important for one to stay hydrated to avoid any health complications. (Representational image/DC)

Temperature soars, IMD warns of further increase

An ariel view of Yadadri temple (DC)

KCR hailed for Yadadri facelift

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) activists protest in support of the two-day national strike against privatization and anti-people policies of Union Government in Hyderabad. (DC)

Two-day strike hits Central offices, Telangana peaceful



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hijab verdict: Bengaluru police nab man from TN for threatening to kill HC judges

Based on the video, a lawyer Sudha Katwa had lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru and demanded action against the accused. (Representational Image: PTI)

Birbhum probe: Will assist CBI, but huge stir if it acts at BJP's behest, says Didi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Nitish Kumar faces attack, is hit on shoulder; man caught

The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital. (PTI)

PM Modi terms Birbhum incident 'heinous sin', seeks stern action

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->