Birbhum probe: Will assist CBI, but huge stir if it acts at BJP's behest, says Didi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Trinamul Congress supremo pointed out that the CBI had earlier failed to solve several high-profile cases in the state
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday threatened to launch protests against the Central Bureau of Investigation if it acts at the BJP’s behest while probing the massacre at Rampurhat, Birbhum.

Initially welcoming the CBI probe into the carnage and promising to cooperation with the agency, the Trinamul Congress supremo pointed out at a government programme in Siliguri that the CBI had earlier failed to solve several high-profile cases in the state.

 

She said: “I still think there is a big conspiracy behind the Rampurhat carnage. It was orchestrated in a conspiracy. We want justice. Our special investigation team did a lot of work after the incident. The CBI was later handed over the probe. It was a good move. Let the CBI do its job. We will extend our cooperation.”

The CM added: “But if the CBI does not do its job and acts on the words of the BJP, Congress and CPI(M), we will hit the streets for a movement because we have seen no justice till date in the Nobel theft case at Santiniketan though the case was handed over to the CBI. In Nandigram, the probe of the mass murder of 14 persons were given to the CBI but no justice came. Similar were the cases of seven persons' killings in Netai and the burning alive of a girl by CPI(M) workers in Singur, CBI could not deliver justice.”

 

Taking a dig at the BJP, she sarcastically noted: “The chorus for a CBI probe grows now even if there is a fight between Dadu-Naati (grandfather-grandson) or Maa-Meye (mother-daughter)! How much would you stoop low to?”

Ms Banerjee alleged that the carnage was an attempt by the Opposition to hinder key industrial projects like the Deocha-Panchami coal block which is also located in Birbhum. “You are playing politics on the dead bodies because you do not want employment here. We want one lakh jobs for the youth at the Deocha-Panchami project. But you masterminded Rampurhat massacre so that the project does not happen and the youth do not get jobs. It is clear that is the motive. There is so much jealousy over our motto of industrialisation,” she claimed.

 

The CM announced that a project like Didi Ke Bolo (Talk to Didi) would be launched after two months in the state to allow the people to lodge their grievances on the law and order and corruption to her directly over a phone call.

During the day, the CBI questioned the four arrested accused, including local TMC leaders Anarul Hossain and Azad Choudhury, and recorded their statements at a camp office at Rampurhat, apart from visiting a hospital where the injured were admitted.

Anarul and Azad, who spoke to each other over the phone in between TMC deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh and the arson on March 21 night, were cross-examined as well. Anarul later told the media: “I have become a victim of conspiracy. There are many others involved in the case.”

 

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, birbhum massacre
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


