4 held in Hyderabad for trying to flee in ambulance

The driver and the four passengers were booked for violating rules amid lockdown and taken into custody. (AFP)

Hyderabad: A group of four tried to beat the ban on inter-state travel imposed on Andhra Pradesh - Telangana borders during the lockdown by hitching a ride in an ambulance.

On Friday, the Hyderabad police received information that some people were attempting to leave the city in an ambulance. The personnel at the checkpoint near Peddamberpet intercepted an ambulance (AP15 TA 7500) and checked it.

They found four persons, all natives of Ravulapalem in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, travelling inside. They had engaged ambulance driver Chandrashekar, 36, a resident of Sahebnagar in Vanasthalipuram, to transport them home by paying Rs 14,000.

The driver and the four passengers were booked for violating rules amid lockdown and taken into custody. The ambulance was detained, said the police.

A couple of days ago, the police caught over a dozen people travelling in ambulances at Hayathnagar, Gadwal and Suryapet.

Two days ago, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat had said that inputs were received that some people are travelling in ambulances.