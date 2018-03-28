search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Hyd: Classmate sets minor girl afire for getting engaged; accused on run

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 28, 2018, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 8:28 pm IST
The boy who is also believed to be a minor, had allegedly proposed the girl for marriage.
The two were classmates and had just passed their class 10 exams. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The two were classmates and had just passed their class 10 exams. (Photo: Representational/File)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was set afire by a boy in Telangana's Golnaka after he learnt about her marriage.

The two were classmates and had just passed their class 10 exams, according to a report in NDTV.

 

The boy who is also believed to be a minor, had allegedly proposed the girl for marriage. However, she was engaged to someone else by her mother.

According to the report, the boy was upset over the girl's decision and went over to her house when she was alone. He thrashed her and abused her saying "how dare she could get married to someone else".

The boy then poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. However, the neighbours rescued the minor after they heard her screaming. She has been admitted in Osmania Hospital and her situation is said to be critical, as she suffered 72 per cent burn injuries.

A case has been registered with the police who are now on a lookout for the boy. 

Tags: classmates, marriage, engagement, marriage proposal, crime, fire
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
 

Video: Pole dancing pregnant woman shocks the internet

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

'Drunk' driver runs over cop at check-post in AP, arrested; 2 policemen hurt

The visuals were caught on a CCTV camera which shows the accused muscling his way through the policemen standing in front of his car. (Photo: Screengrab)

Drunk Odisha man tied up by wife, children, set on fire for beating them

A woman allegedly burnt her husband to death because he would beat her up along with their children after getting drunk at their house in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Eatery staff in MP stripped, bashed for eating more than his share

The victim working in Betul, a place situated within 178 kilometre from the capital of Bhopal, was identified as Manish and is currently under medical care. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Telengana: Security forces dent Maoist courier-runner network

Arms and material needed for making landmines and other e-gadgets are supplied by the couriers.

Bengaluru: Woman engineering student dies in accident

A 22-year-old engineering girl student who was riding pillion died on the spot. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham