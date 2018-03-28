search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Eatery staff in MP stripped, bashed for eating more than his share

Published Mar 28, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
Earlier in March, a 30-year-old customer at a Delhi dhaba was killed allegedly by 3 workers after he grumbled over the quality of food.
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A worker at an eatery in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district was allegedly stripped and thrashed by his manager for eating more than his allotted share of food.

The victim working in Betul, a place situated within 178 kilometre from the capital of Bhopal, was identified as Manish and is currently under medical care.  

 

According to a report in NDTV, the owner of the eatery has already been arrested.

Tiffs and scuffles amid employees at dhabas and local restaurants are common.

Earlier in March, a 30-year-old customer at a Delhi dhaba was murdered allegedly by three of its employees after he grumbled over the quality of food he was served.

The victim was at Preet Vihar’s Kamal Dhaba. When he complained about food quality, three workers of the eatery allegedly hit him multiple times with a broken ladle, police said. The three accused were later held.

Another report by the Delhi Police says, out of 462 murder cases filed in 2017, killings over petty issues comprised 18 per cent.

