Nation, Crime

Drunk Odisha man tied up by wife, children, set on fire for beating them

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
The incident took place on Sunday night and the 36-year-old man died on Monday at a hospital in Cuttack after he suffered severe injuries.
A woman allegedly burnt her husband to death because he would beat her up along with their children after getting drunk at their house in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said. (Photo: Representational)
Jajpur: A woman allegedly burnt her husband to death because he would beat her up along with their children after getting drunk at their house in Jajpur district's Saruabili, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the 36-year-old man died on Monday at a hospital in Cuttack after he suffered severe injuries, according to the police.

 

The man, identified as Subash Singh, a driver by profession, came home drunk and allegedly misbehaved with their elder daughter. When the daughter opposed his 'indecent behaviour', he beat her up.

Subash Singh's wife and the other daughter came to the rescue of the girl. Subhash Singh then allegedly beat up his wife and the children, police said.

The wife and his children then caught hold of Subash, tied his hands and legs. Subash's wife then doused him with kerosene and set him on fire, the police added.

Subash called out for help after he was set on fire and the neighbours rushed to their house and doused the flame.

He was taken to a nearby hospital after which he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on his condition deteriorating.

Subash's wife had been arrested by the police.

