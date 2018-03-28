'Drunk' driver runs over cop at check-post in AP, arrested; 2 policemen hurt

The visuals were caught on a CCTV camera which shows the accused muscling his way through the policemen standing in front of his car. (Photo: Screengrab)

Amaravati: A normal Sunday turned into a nightmare for a group of traffic policemen at a check-post in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district.

An engineering student, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition tried to escape after running over the policemen who tried to stop him for checking, injuring two cops in the process.

The visuals were caught on a CCTV camera which shows the accused muscling his way through the policemen standing in front of his car. He then knocks over the barricade, running over a cop.

According to a report in ANI, the accused has been arrested.

The police personnel have been admitted to a nearby hospital.