CBI court begins trial in murder of Y.S. Reddy, summons all five accused

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy appears before the CBI in connection with the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: The CBI court here on Saturday began trial in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. The case was recently transferred from the Kadapa sessions court to the Hyderabad court by the Supreme Court.

The case was listed before the judge of the principal court of CBI in Nampally. It issued summons to the five accused in the murder case — Yerra Gangi Reddy, Y. Sunil Yadav, G. Umashankar Reddy, Shaik Dastagiri and D. Shivashankar Reddy — directing them to appear before it on February 10.

The court also admitted the chargesheet and additional chargesheet filed by the CBI.

It should be recalled that it was on the plea of Dr Suneetha Reddy, daughter of the slain leader, that the Supreme Court transferred the trial and further investigation to the CBI court here. Last week, the court authorities of Kadapa sessions court handed over the relevant files and documents to the CBI court.