Nation Crime 28 Jan 2022 Miscreants torch jun ...
Nation, Crime

Miscreants torch junked chariot wheels of Kanipakam temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Kanipakam temple in-charge EO P. Kasthuree disclosed that the original chariot of the temple is safe and intact
Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Kanipakam. (Photo: Wikipedia)
 Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Kanipakam. (Photo: Wikipedia)

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed across the temple town of Kanipakam in Chittoor district after unidentified persons set fire to old chariot wheels of ancient Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple during early hours of Thursday.

Sources said the wheels had been removed from the chariot in 2007 for safety reasons. They had been kept in temple’s godown until 2014. The wheels, along with other scrap materials, were later shifted to an open place near Goshala, about half-a-kilometre from the temple.

 

On Thursday morning, locals noticed the chariot wheels burning. They informed temple authorities, who alerted local police. Before police reached the spot, the wheels had got completely burnt. Only charred pieces remained.

It is suspected someone may have started the fire, as there is no chance of wheels catching fire accidentally. When Deccan Chronicle contacted assistant commissioner and in-charge executive officer of Kanipakam temple P. Kasthuree, she disclosed that the original chariot of the temple is safe and intact. All equipment related to the chariot is under storage in sheds that are guarded and under CCTV surveillance.   

 

"We suspect some scavengers torched the wheels for their metal hub and rivets. We have launched an internal probe and also lodged a complaint with police,” the EO stated.

When contacted, DSP N. Sudhakar Reddy told DC that a police team had visited the spot and collected details. CCTV footage of the temple and surroundings has been taken over and is being analysed. “We will unearth facts soon and take action against those involved,” the DSP declared.

Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Kanipakam village is about 12 km from headquarters of Chittoor district. The temple is believed to have been built in early 11th Century CE by King Kulothunga Chola I of Chola dynasty. Regular enhancements had been made to the temple, including in 1336 by the Emperor of Vijayanagara dynasty.

 

Around one crore devotees annually visit this thousand-year-old shrine, which attracts visitors from all over the country.

...
Tags: kanipakam temple chariot, temple chariot wheels set afire
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 28 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

When teachers try to reach out to these parents, they are unresponsive and hurl abuses. “Even during physical classes, parents nit-pick small details and have an issue with buying new books and mid-day meal services,” the government teacher adds. — Representational image/By arrangement

Most govt. students missing out on Vidya Mitra YouTube classes

The IT and IT-enabled industry, however, is exempted from the ‘eight hours a day’ rule although it still has to follow the weekly limit of 48 hours. — DC Image

Work from home adversely impacting IT professionals

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said about 15 Panchagavya products under brand name Namami Govinda will be made available to devotees at affordable prices. — DC Image

Namami Govinda brand name of TTD’s Panchagavya products

Calling KCR the the number one traitor of Telangana, Sanjay said BJP was working towards realising the dreams of the unemployed, debt cancellation, double bedroom houses, implementation of GO 317 acceptable to all stakeholders. — DC Image

Bandi slams KCR after Aravind attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

Court rejects bail pleas of 3 Bulli Bai case accused

One of the accused in Bulli Bai app case, Neeraj Bishnoi — Twitter

ED arrests Servomax promoter for bank fraud

News

Actor Dileep, others appear before Crime Branch

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the IPC (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->