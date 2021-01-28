Nation Crime 28 Jan 2021 IUML worker stabbed ...
Nation, Crime

IUML worker stabbed to death in Kerala

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2021, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2021, 1:04 pm IST
Tension had been prevailing between the league workers and Marxist cadres for some time now in the area
Though Muhammed Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 Though Muhammed Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Malappuram: A 26-year-old activist of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was stabbed to death allegedly by ruling CPI(M) workers, at nearby Keezhattoor Oravumparam in Nilambur, police said.

The incident occurred around Wednesday midnight.

 

Though Muhammed Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday. Three people were arrested in connection with the crime and investigation is on, they said.

Condemning the incident, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said it was a political murder carried out by CPI(M) workers.

After the panchayat elections, the UDF workers were being continuously harassed by Marxist workers, he alleged. Chennithala also sought a comprehensive probe into the incident.

The IUML leaders have also accused the left party workers for the murder.

 

However, the CPI(M) has refuted charges saying that the incident was a fallout of some dispute between two groups and the party had nothing to do with the crime.

Tension had been prevailing between the league workers and Marxist cadres for some time now in the area.

...
Tags: marxists, udf workers, murder in malappuram, indian union muslim league worker stabbed to death, political murder
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

This came to light during the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. (Representational image. DC/file)

MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee releases a book during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23, 2021. (PTI/Ashok Bhaumik)

Cong, CPM to oppse TMC's censure motion over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at Netaji event

A farmer waves a flag along with others as they gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Farmers have been agitating against new farm laws. (PTI/Arun Sharma)

19 held, 200 detained, SIT formed; top cop says 37 leaders instigated violence

Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Congress was bent on stalling development. (Photo: twitter@jagadishTRS)

Jagadish Reddy blasts Uttam Reddy over developmental initiatives of KCR government



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Madhya Pradesh doctor cheats local investor of Rs 42 lakh

The victim, a resident of Nagole, noticed posts on Facebook regarding lucrative forex trading and upon responding, he was made to transfer Rs 41,98,508 to the accused. — Representational Image

1800 booked in Hyderabad for drunken driving on New Year eve

While Rachakonda police booked 387 cases and around 500 were booked by Hyderabad, the most cases were reported by Cyberabad police, who nabbed 931 violators. (DC Image)

Sand boa racket busted in Nellore, seven arrested

The team also rescued the reptile and seized two laptops, two cars and eight mobile phones from the gang members. — inaturalist.org

AP superstition killings: Victims shared parents' belief

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Villagers waylay officials, no halt to child marriage in Warangal

Officials argue with villagers of Tallakunta thanda in Warangal Rural district but leave the place without being able to halt the marriage. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham