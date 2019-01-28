search on deccanchronicle.com
Minor girl raped in UP, youth arrested

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 10:39 am IST
The girl was taken by the youth when she was playing near her house and raped at a secluded area on Sunday.
The girl was sent for medical examination. (Representational Image)
 The girl was sent for medical examination. (Representational Image)

Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped here by a youth, who has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The girl was taken by the youth when she was playing near her house and raped at a secluded area on Sunday, they said.

 

Hearing the girl crying, villagers rushed to the spot and caught the accused person. They thrashed him and later handed him over to police, Circle Officer Yogender Kumar.

The girl was sent for medical examination, he said.

...
Tags: minor girl, rape, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar


