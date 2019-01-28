Kurnool: Minor refuses to have sex, set ablaze by man

After setting the girl on fire, Moulana Saheb ran away. (Representational image)

Kurnool: A 35-year-old man allegedly poured petrol on a 12-year-old girl, his neghbour, for refusing his sexual advances and set her on fire at B. Badinehall village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district.

The incident occurred at about 8 pm on Saturday when the girl was going out to fetch some groceries on the lonely road.

Police said the accused, Moulana Saheb, a father of three, had set his eyes on the girl about a year ago. He had been following her for six months and had tried to molest her but she escaped.

She informed her parents about this and they warned Moulana Saheb to mend his ways. His house is on the same street where the girl resides.

After setting the girl on fire, Moulana Saheb ran away.

Passers by who were attracted by the screams of the girl rushed to the spot and found her on fire.

She was rushed to the Adoni area hospital about 27 km away with third degree burns and later brought to the Kurnool General Hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.

Adoni DSP Venkatramudu said Moulana Saheb had been arrested and sent to remand.

A case was booked under Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and IPC Section 307, he told mediapersons on Sunday evening.