search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Latham, Ross Taylor bail Kiwis out of trouble
 
Nation, Crime

Kurnool: Minor refuses to have sex, set ablaze by man

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2019, 3:53 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 5:46 am IST
The man had been following the girl for a while and was asked to stay away by her parents.
After setting the girl on fire, Moulana Saheb ran away.  (Representational image)
 After setting the girl on fire, Moulana Saheb ran away.  (Representational image)

Kurnool: A 35-year-old man allegedly poured petrol on a 12-year-old girl, his neghbour, for refusing his sexual advances and set her on fire at B. Badinehall village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district. 

The incident occurred at about 8 pm on Saturday when the girl was going out to fetch some groceries on the lonely road.

 

Police said the accused, Moulana Saheb, a father of three, had set his eyes on the girl about a year ago. He had been following her for six months and had tried to molest her but she escaped. 

She informed her parents about this and they warned Moulana Saheb to mend his ways. His house is on the same street where the girl resides.

After setting the girl on fire, Moulana Saheb ran away. 

Passers by who were attracted by the screams of the girl rushed to the spot and found her on fire. 

She was rushed to the Adoni area hospital about 27 km away with third degree burns and later brought to the Kurnool General Hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.

Adoni DSP Venkatramudu said Moulana Saheb had been arrested and sent to remand. 

A case was booked under Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and IPC Section 307, he told mediapersons on Sunday evening. 

...
Tags: kurnool district, prevention of children from sexual offences act


Latest From Nation

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI)

Ambedkar given Bharat Ratna out of compulsion, not by heart: Owaisi

The accused Gautham

Bengaluru: Rowdy attacks cops during arrest, shot at

Mayor Gangambike carrying out inspection at K.R. Market.

Mayor raises stink over KR Market garbage pile up

Dr Umesh Jadhav Chincholi Congress MLA

I am still in Congress, but confused what to do next: Dr Umesh Jadhav



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Latham, Ross Taylor bail Kiwis out of trouble

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tirupati: Minor boy sexually assaults 6-year-old cousin held

The accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl while her parents went outside. (Representational Image)

CBI carries out searches at residence of former Haryana CM Hooda

The CBI is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR. (Photo: File)

RJD leader shot by unidentified assailants in Bihar, dies

RJD leader Raghuvar Rai, who was shot at outside his residence in Kalyanpur area died at a private hospital in Dargbhanga, where he was rushed to after the attack. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Crime rate down due to community policing in check

Chittoor SP Vikrant Patil presenting mementos to the Community Policing officers at the CPO raising day celebrations held at Chittoor on Friday.

Unable to return money, Mumbai man kills friend, chops body, flushes it

'After killing Kolhatkar, to eliminate the evidence, Pintu chopped the body into pieces and flushed them down the toilet over the course of four days,' police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham