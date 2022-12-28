SUV with 'MLA' sticker intercepted at Bogmalo beach in Goa

An SUV with TS registration and displaying an ‘MLA sticker’ was intercepted in Goa, after it entered the Bogmalo beach and got stuck in the sand. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: An SUV with TS registration and displaying an ‘MLA sticker’ was intercepted in Goa, after it entered the Bogmalo beach and got stuck in the sand.

According to police records, the vehicle bearing number TS 08FK 9786 is registered in the name of Mohd Ghouseddin at Kukatpally in the city. The vehicle also has four pending challans for speeding.

The incident happened on Tuesday, when the occupants drove the vehicle on the beach, which is not allowed. When they tried to retrieve the car from the beach sand, locals gathered at the spot and alerted the officials. After they pulled the vehicle out of the sand, officials let if off with a warning.