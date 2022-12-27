  
Nation, Crime

Food delivery exec mowed down by speeding truck

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 27, 2022, 11:04 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 11:04 am IST
 A food delivery executive, Shaik Naseer Hussain, was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding truck at the Wipro circle in Gachibowli. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A food delivery executive, Shaik Naseer Hussain, was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding truck at the Wipro circle in Gachibowli which had jumped a red signal. The truck, carrying a heavy load, mowed down three cars and three two-wheelers, killing Hussain, 30, of Nampally on the spot and injuring three others.

According to police, Hussain was going to deliver an order when the accident occurred. "The tipper truck was loaded with huge stones and was heading towards Wipro from the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H) junction. The driver, who was driving rashly and at high speed jumped the signal and ran over the vehicles waiting at the signal at around 11.50 pm on Sunday," said Gachibowli station house officer G. Suresh.

The tipper rammed into the bikes before plowing through the cars waiting near the signal.

“Only when the out-of-control truck collided with another truck crossing the road on the Wipro circle did it come to a stop,” the police officer said.

The accident in the busy IT corridor caused chaos and a huge traffic bottleneck, which was cleared by traffic officers who helped move the damaged vehicles out of the way. A case was filed against the truck driver under Section 304-A of the IPC (death by negligence), while Naseer Hussain's body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination.

This is not an isolated incident; similar accidents have occurred in the IT corridor in the past. A similar accident occurred at the same intersection two years ago on December 13, 2020, also a Sunday, when five IT personnel in a car who jumped the signal were killed on the spot by a speeding tipper truck.

The victims were living in a hostel in Madhapur. They were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol while driving.

On March 18, two women were killed and one man was grievously injured in an accident in which a speeding car crashed onto a sidewalk and then turned turtle at the same intersection. In March 2021, a 26-year-old man's head was crushed by a hydra crane vehicle after a road collision in the same location.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


