Hyderabad: Cop uses gun to stop speeding car from running over colleague

When sub-inspector Mohammed Abdul Jabbar signaled them to leave the vehicle, they refused. The cop then took out his pistol for self-defense, a senior official said. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Mir Chowk sub-inspector posted at a checkpoint at Etabar Chowk pulled out his service revolver in an attempt to stop a speeding Mercedes as the driver tried to flee past the security barricades.

Police claimed the inspector was trying to save a constable from being run over as he tried to stop the car.

The police said that four occupants of the car, returning home to Shalibanda from Mehdipatnam, were stopped around 3.50 am as they were playing loud music.

“The youth were looking suspicious. If I had not removed the weapon, my constable Ravi Kiran, who risked his life by obstructing their car, would have been run over,” Jabbar said.

Assistant commissioner of police Prasad and additional inspector Ravinder were present at the spot. Jabbar said that he did not point the gun at the youths and that he was suspicious due to the timing of the incident and to protect himself.

A senior police official who was present at the spot said, “The driver panicked when he saw the weapon, applied the brakes and got down. Otherwise, our constable would have been badly injured.”

The South Zone police collected CCTV footage of the incident, took the four into custody and filed a chargesheet.

The accused were booked for behaving in an indecent and disorderly manner and obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions cases.