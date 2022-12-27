  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 27 Dec 2022 Hyderabad: Cop uses ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Cop uses gun to stop speeding car from running over colleague

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 27, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 1:00 am IST
When sub-inspector Mohammed Abdul Jabbar signaled them to leave the vehicle, they refused. The cop then took out his pistol for self-defense, a senior official said. (Photo: DC)
 When sub-inspector Mohammed Abdul Jabbar signaled them to leave the vehicle, they refused. The cop then took out his pistol for self-defense, a senior official said. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Mir Chowk sub-inspector posted at a checkpoint at Etabar Chowk pulled out his service revolver in an attempt to stop a speeding Mercedes as the driver tried to flee past the security barricades.

Police claimed the inspector was trying to save a constable from being run over as he tried to stop the car.

The police said that four occupants of the car, returning home to Shalibanda from Mehdipatnam, were stopped around 3.50 am as they were playing loud music.

When sub-inspector Mohammed Abdul Jabbar signaled them to leave the vehicle, they refused. The cop then took out his pistol for self-defense, a senior official said.

“The youth were looking suspicious. If I had not removed the weapon, my constable Ravi Kiran, who risked his life by obstructing their car, would have been run over,” Jabbar said.

Assistant commissioner of police Prasad and additional inspector Ravinder were present at the spot. Jabbar said that he did not point the gun at the youths and that he was suspicious due to the timing of the incident and to protect himself.

A senior police official who was present at the spot said, “The driver panicked when he saw the weapon, applied the brakes and got down. Otherwise, our constable would have been badly injured.”

The South Zone police collected CCTV footage of the incident, took the four into custody and filed a chargesheet.

The accused were booked for behaving in an indecent and disorderly manner and obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions cases.

...
Tags: speeding mercedes, south zone police, cctv footage, hyderabad police, telangana police, hyderabad traffic police, hyderabad news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

No state will be left out of the Vande Bharat railway network, and services will be introduced across the country in phases. — DC File Image

Vande Bharat train to come to Hyderabad

Terming the CBI as a puppet in the hands of the BJP, Rama Rao (in picture) said,

KTR slams Kishan Reddy over MLAs poachgate case

TTD chairman Y.V. Subbareddy (left) along with senior officials and judges of various courts received the CJI at the airport. — DC Image

CJI in Tirupati on three-day pilgrimage

Post the incident last month, as per a statement issued by the college, GHMC sanitation workers who were at the garbage dump accidently broke a bottle containing a chemical, which had resulted in emission of a gas which caused the students’ symptoms. The two sanitation workers had also experienced similar symptoms as the students. — Representational Image/PTI

Parents allege negligence after students fall ill



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gujarat: BSF jawan killed for protesting against daughter's video; 7 arrested

A 42-year-old Border Security Force jawan was murdered allegedly by seven members of a family in Gujarat's Kheda district . (Representational image)

Two international drug peddlers nabbed in joint operation

Both the peddlers were caught red-handed by police while they were waiting near RK Puram bridge in Neredmet to hand over the drugs to customers. (Photo By Arrangement)

Conman from Hyderabad pulls off Rs. 7 cr. investment heist

The funds from the current account operated by the firm in a private bank at Habsiguda, were diverted to individual accounts in small sums. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA raids several places across Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency which is probing the car cylinder explosion in Coimbatore recently, conducted searches at several places in the city and across Tamil Nadu (Representational image: ANI)

Mehrauli murder case: Court posts hearing on Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea to Dec. 22

A file photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->