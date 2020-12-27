Nation Crime 27 Dec 2020 Man hurt in MIM lead ...
Nation, Crime

Man hurt in MIM leader Farooq’s firing succumbs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 27, 2020, 9:05 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2020, 9:05 am IST
MIM leader Farooq Ahmed had opened fire with his weapon at a group of people after a scuffle over a cricket match between the children
Ramagundam police commissioner V. Satyanarayana is overseeing the situation to prevent untoward incidents (Photo: File/Representational)
 Ramagundam police commissioner V. Satyanarayana is overseeing the situation to prevent untoward incidents (Photo: File/Representational)

Hyderabad/Adilabad: One of the three persons who sustained bullet injuries when MIM leader Farooq Ahmed opened fire with his revolver in Adilabad on December 18 died while undergoing treatment at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

The victim, Syed Zameer, will be laid to rest in the graveyard attached to the Adilabad Idgah late on Saturday night.

 

Zameer was a former councillor of the Adilabad Municipality. Following his death, tension escalated in Thatiguda colony where he stayed, and the Adilabad police has deployed extra personnel to maintain peace.

Ramagundam police commissioner V. Satyanarayana is overseeing the situation to prevent untoward incidents. Adilabad Two Town circle inspector Potharam Srinivas is camping at the Thatiguda colony since the morning.

MIM leader Farooq Ahmed, the former vice chairman of Adilabad municipality, had opened fire with his licensed weapon at a group of people after a scuffle over a cricket match between the children. He is under arrest and the licence of his revolver has been cancelled. The AIMIM dissolved the town unit after the incident.

 

Apart from Zameer, two other persons — Syed Mannan and Mothesham — had suffered bullet injuries. Their condition is said to be stable.

The wives of Farooq and Zameer had contested from the same ward in the last Adilabad municipal elections. Farooq’s wife won the election. This resulted in a rivalry between the two politicians which culminated in the death of Zameer. Farooq fired three shots at his opponents' group and also attacked them with a knife.

Adilabad DCC incharge president Sajid Khan demanded that the state government pay compensation of Rs.2 crore to the family of Zameer and give one family member a government job. He demanded that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi extend Rs.2 crore help to Zameer’s family.

 

Relatives and local political leaders met the family members of the deceased and consoled their family members.

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, scuffle, mim leader farooq ahmed
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


