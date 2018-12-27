search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar likely to surrender before court on Dec 31

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
‘We will comply with the high court's judgment,’ his counsel Anil Kumar Sharma told PTI.
The 73-year-old former Congress leader was sentenced to life for the "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi High Court on December 17 in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. (Photo: PTI)
 The 73-year-old former Congress leader was sentenced to life for the "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi High Court on December 17 in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is likely to surrender before a court here on December 31 to serve the life imprisonment awarded to him by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

"We will comply with the high court's judgment," his counsel Anil Kumar Sharma told PTI.

 

The counsel said Kumar's appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the high court verdict is not likely to be taken up for hearing before December 31.

The 73-year-old former Congress leader was sentenced to life for the "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi High Court on December 17 in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II.

Riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

The high court had on December 21 rejected Kumar's plea seeking extension till January 30 to surrender. The former Congress leader had sought more time to surrender, saying he had to settle the family affairs related to his children and property and also needs time to file appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court verdict.

Sharma said they have removed the objections in their appeal filed in the apex court but since the court was on vacation till January 1, it was not likely to be taken up for hearing by December 31 and also the chances of mentioning for urgent listing of the appeal was not there.

The Supreme Court will open on January 2 after the winter break. "We have removed the objections and the appeal in the apex court has been numbered. Presently, there are no benches in the Supreme Court. Even if we mention the matter for urgent hearing, the registrar will decide whether it will be heard by the bench. No time is left now," Kumar's counsel said.

He said they are yet to engage a senior counsel who would represent Kumar before the apex court.

The former Congress leader had on December 22 approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court's judgment. Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who is representing the riots victims, had earlier said that they had already filed a caveat in the apex court to pre-empt any ex-parte hearing in favour of Kumar.

The high court had set aside the trial court's 2010 verdict which had acquitted Kumar in the case. The six accused, including Kumar who was a Member of Parliament at that time, were sent to be tried in 2010.

The high court had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by the trial court to the other five -- former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar. All six, including Kumar, were directed by the high court to surrender by December 31, and not leave Delhi in the mean time.

...
Tags: 1984 anti-sikh riots, sajjan kumar, life imprisonment, surrender
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

376 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Chandigarh

DGP B.S. Sandhu has directed Fatehabad SP Deepak Saharan to intensify patrolling and nakabandi to check smuggling of illicit liquor in the district. (Representational Image)

Man arrested in double murder case in Ayodhya

According to Jogendra Kumar, SSP of Ayodhya, the incident took place in Bodhipurwa village. (Photo: ANI)

30-yr-old man, who had 1 kg gold hidden in his rectum, arrested at Jaipur airport

During questioning Saduwani confessed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, an official said. (Representational Image)

Cow 'assaulted' in Andhra Pradesh; police probing if it was sexual assault

The police received a complaint from one N Lakshminarayana who said that he found his cow to be missing on the morning of December 23. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

55-year-old woman shot dead by son in UP

The argument started between the accused Iqbal, who beat up and was about to shoot his sister for marrying off without telling the family, when the mother intervened and took the shot. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham