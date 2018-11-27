search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Married man stabs ex-girlfriend for ending relationship, slits his own throat

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 1:48 pm IST
Police said that even after marriage, the man kept on insisting that the law student continue their relationship to which she refused.
On Sunday, the accused reached the law student's home to talk to her. During the conversation he suddenly stabbed the woman with a screw driver and a knife multiple times, police said. (Representational Image)
 On Sunday, the accused reached the law student's home to talk to her. During the conversation he suddenly stabbed the woman with a screw driver and a knife multiple times, police said. (Representational Image)

Ghaziabad: A man allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend with a knife and then attempted to commit suicide after she refused to continue their relationship as the accused got married to another woman, police said on Monday.

Both of them were admitted to a private hospital. The woman was later referred to AIIMS, New Delhi, as her condition was serious, they said, the man has been put under detention.

 

Police said the woman, a final year law student, had developed intimacy with the accused while attending his tuition classes.

They wanted to get married but the man's parents had objected to it. The man got married to another woman four months back, he said.

But even after that the man kept on insisting that the law student continue their relationship, which she refused, police said.

On Sunday night the accused reached the law student's home to talk to her. During the conversation he suddenly stabbed the woman with a screw driver and a knife multiple times, police said.

On hearing the woman's cries, her mother rushed to the room, but by that time the man slit his throat.

The woman's mother informed the police following which they were rushed to a private hospital, the police officer said adding the man has been put under detention and is undergoing treatment.

...
Tags: ghaziabad, crimes against women, aiims, crime, suicide
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA India plea sees Delhi HC issue notices to pharma companies for horse abuse

The CPCSEA and the AWBI both operate under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spec comparison: Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Isuzu mu-X vs Ford Endeavour vs Fortuner

All the SUVs are available with both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.
 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

8.6-year rigorous imprisonment for 9 red sanders smugglers

According to the Chittoor police spokesperson, in connection with the case registered under Cr.No.70/2016 the court has sentenced the five accused to rigorous imprisonment.

Hyderabad: PD act invoked on 25-year-old

The man, identified as Shaik Wajeed alias Abbu, 25, a resident of Errakunta was involved in hurting and extorting from the public to make easy money and lead a lavish life, said the police commissioner.

Chennai: Head constable arrested for extorting money

It is then that the police knew of the involvement of the policeman who had conducted several such ‘raids’ and extorted money from the customers. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Man murders stepmother, stepbrother

The family, however, denied his proposal to marry her, citing that they did not approve of his father having two families and asked him to leave,” the official said. (Representation image)

Hyderabad: Cyber criminals have cops travelling to Rajasthan

There have been instances when police teams going to Rajasthan to nab the cyber fraudsters have been attacked by locals. (Representation image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham