Nation, Crime

3 employees of children's home in TN held for 'sexual abuse' of girl inmates

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
The girl inmates alleged that they were sexually abused and threatened with dire consequences if they reported the matter to anyone.
The employees were arrested under POCSO Act based on a complaint from the District Collector, and remanded to judicial custody. (Representational Image)
Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu): Three employees of a children's home, including its director have been arrested in the district on complaints of 'sexual abuse' of some girl inmates, police said Tuesday.

As many as 47 children aged between 6 and 19 were staying at the private home, which was sealed on Sunday following a surprise inspection carried out by the district authorities based on a tip-off.

 

The District Collector Kandhasamy visited the home and ordered the inmates to be shifted to another shelter where the children were questioned.

The employees were arrested under POCSO Act based on a complaint from the District Collector, and remanded to judicial custody.

Tags: tamil nadu, pocso act
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruvannamalai




