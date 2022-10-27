  
Two girls, one a minor, ‘raped’ at Hyderbad orphanage

Published Oct 27, 2022, 7:46 am IST
The incident came to light after four girls escaped from the orphanage, leading to a missing complaint made by the orphanage home authorities. (DC photo/file)
HYDERABAD: Two inmates of an orphanage in Neredmet under the Rachakonda commissionerate are said to have been raped.

One of the victims, a minor, was allegedly raped by Murali, one of the orphanage’s employees, while the other girl was allegedly raped in Sangareddy by another suspect named Ganesh.  The two accused were taken into custody and sent to remand.

The incident came to light after four girls escaped from the orphanage, leading to a missing complaint made by the orphanage home authorities. Although these incidents occurred a few months ago, they came to light only on Tuesday. The two accused were taken into custody and placed on remand.

The orphanage is home to 30 girls, including two majors who stay at home and commute outside to school or work, according to Rachakonda police. These girls are from low-income families. The orphanage authorities reported four girls, including three minors, as missing in a complaint to the Neredmet police station on October 19.

Police traced two minors in Secunderabad, and based on information provided by the girls, they located the other two in Sangareddy. One of the girls (17) revealed how Murali has been sexually assaulting her for the past few months.

Another girl, who has just turned 18, also described how Ganesh abused her sexually in Sangareddy. As a result, a case was opened as a Zero FIR and Ganesh. was arrested.  Both the girls were sent for medical examination and counselling. Other girls in the house were transferred to the Child Welfare department, who placed them in care facilities.

