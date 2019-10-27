Nation Crime 27 Oct 2019 Rajiv Gandhi assassi ...
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Convict Nalini on hunger strike in jail, demands release

ANI
Published Oct 27, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Charithra Sriharan, Nalini's daughter, was born in prison and is currently a medical practitioner in London.
 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan on Saturday went on a hunger strike from inside the Vellore Women's prison. (Photo: File)

Vellore: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan on Saturday went on a hunger strike from inside the Vellore Women's prison.

In a letter to prison officials, she said that she and her husband Murugan have been inside the prison for the last 28 years and want to be released now.

 

She said she has given multiple petitions to the state government requesting an early release.

Nalini was last released from prison on parole on July 25 for 30 days. The parole granted to her came to an end eventually after 51 days on September 15.

In 2016, she was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral of her father.

Charithra Sriharan, Nalini's daughter, was born in prison and is currently a medical practitioner in London.

Nalini and six other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead.

 

...
