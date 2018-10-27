search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Driver bhaiyya’ took off my undergarments: 3-yr-old girl raped by school bus driver

PTI
Published Oct 27, 2018, 8:39 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 8:39 am IST
Parents of victim, who is studying kindergarten, came to know about the incident after their daughter returned home and started crying.
 The victim's mother claimed that the school management had assured her of 'strict action' but did not do anything. (Representational Image)

Noida: A three-and-half-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of her school bus in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday.

The mother of the victim, who is studying in kindergarten of a private school in Sector 70, said the matter came to light earlier this month when her daughter returned home and started crying.

 

"I was at my office in Gurgaon on October 9 and my husband went to pick up our daughter when she returned from the school on the bus in the afternoon," she said in her complaint.

"As soon as she got off the board and saw her father, the girl started crying and on being asked the reason she told her father that 'driver bhaiyya' had taken her undergarments off and touched her inappropriately," she said.

Later, the woman said her husband informed her about the incident after which she again talked to their daughter regarding what had happened.

"She narrated her ordeal to me and I recorded what she said. My daughter asked me not to record the video as the driver would beat her up, if he comes to know that she had told anyone about the incident," the victim's mother said.

The woman immediately rang up the school principal and the child's class teacher to inform them about the incident and sought action.

The victim's mother claimed that the school management had assured her of "strict action" but did not do anything.

The family approached police on Thursday evening and a case was registered against the accused, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Superintendent of Police, Rural, Vineet Jaisawal said.

"An FIR was registered at the Surajpur police station and the accused was booked under IPC sections 376 A, 376B (rape and related offences). He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

SP Jaisawal said the child was sent for medical examination on Friday and a search was on for the accused driver.

There was no response from the school despite several phone calls by PTI.

Tags: greater noida rape, crime, crimes against minors, rape, pocso
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




