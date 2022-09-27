  
Nation Crime 27 Sep 2022 Three of NRI family ...
Nation, Crime

Three of NRI family from Andhra Pradesh die in road accident in US

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2022, 7:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 7:43 pm IST
The accident happened on Sunday, when Dr Srinivas along with his wife and younger daughter went to bring his elder daughter home for Dasara. (Representational Image/PTI)
 The accident happened on Sunday, when Dr Srinivas along with his wife and younger daughter went to bring his elder daughter home for Dasara. (Representational Image/PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Kodali Nagendra Srinivas, a member of Telugu Association of North Andhra (TANA) Directors' Board who lives in Huston lost his wife and both the daughters in a road accident in Waller County in America.

According to the reports, the accident happened on Sunday, when Dr Srinivas along with his wife and younger daughter went to bring his elder daughter home for Dasara. While they were returning, a pickup truck hit the car and all three died on the spot. Though some attempts were made to take one of the daughters to hospital, it was declared that she also died at the time of the accident.

Dr. Srinivas resides in Houston and his wife Vani was an IT employee. While the elder daughter was pursuing medicine, the younger was in 11th standard.

The family members of Srinivas were in deep shock after the accident. TANA members expressed grief over the incident. Dr Srinivas was born in Kurumaddali of Krishna district and studied medicine at Guntur Medical College. Later, in 1995 he went to America for higher studies. Settled as a Pediatric Cardiovascular Anesthesiologist in America. Since 2017, Kodali Nagendra Srinivas has been serving as one of the board members of TANA.

...
Tags: vijayawada, nri, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

News

KSRTC moves Kerala HC seeking over Rs 5cr damages from PFI

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses the press on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Only request to PM Modi is to stop Rupee from scoring century: Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

File photo of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

25 PFI activists arrested in Maha; DyCM Fadnavis says action based on investigation



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Loan App case: ED carries out raids in 16 locations in Hyderabad; seizes Rs 46 cr

News

Hyderabad: College girl accuses police harassment over property dispute

Although the police must not intervene in civil disputes, some police personnel of Chaitanyapuri were accused of overstepping their bounds by getting involved in property conflicts. (Representational Image)

NIA team visits Amaravati to probe chemist's murder

An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being manhandled by the public as police take him away after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, (PTI)

NIA announces reward of Rs 25 Lakh on Dawood Ibrahim, Rs 20 Lakh on Chhota Shakeel

File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Photo: ANI)

Irregularities in SI recruitment in J&K: CBI raids at 33 locations

CBI conducts raids at 33 places over 'irregularities' in J&K sub-inspectors' recruitment (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->