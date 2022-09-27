Three of NRI family from Andhra Pradesh die in road accident in US

The accident happened on Sunday, when Dr Srinivas along with his wife and younger daughter went to bring his elder daughter home for Dasara. (Representational Image/PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Kodali Nagendra Srinivas, a member of Telugu Association of North Andhra (TANA) Directors' Board who lives in Huston lost his wife and both the daughters in a road accident in Waller County in America.

According to the reports, the accident happened on Sunday, when Dr Srinivas along with his wife and younger daughter went to bring his elder daughter home for Dasara. While they were returning, a pickup truck hit the car and all three died on the spot. Though some attempts were made to take one of the daughters to hospital, it was declared that she also died at the time of the accident.

Dr. Srinivas resides in Houston and his wife Vani was an IT employee. While the elder daughter was pursuing medicine, the younger was in 11th standard.

The family members of Srinivas were in deep shock after the accident. TANA members expressed grief over the incident. Dr Srinivas was born in Kurumaddali of Krishna district and studied medicine at Guntur Medical College. Later, in 1995 he went to America for higher studies. Settled as a Pediatric Cardiovascular Anesthesiologist in America. Since 2017, Kodali Nagendra Srinivas has been serving as one of the board members of TANA.