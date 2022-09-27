  
Nation Crime 27 Sep 2022 Noisy pubs: Telangan ...
Nation, Crime

Noisy pubs: Telangana HC pulls up police for inaction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Sep 27, 2022, 11:12 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 11:16 am IST
The petitioners contended that the proprietors of several pubs in the city were allowing loud music longer than is allowed or at decibel levels that are over what is permissible. (Representational Image/DC)
 The petitioners contended that the proprietors of several pubs in the city were allowing loud music longer than is allowed or at decibel levels that are over what is permissible. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday warned the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad against allowing pubs without a permit in accordance with the 2005 Place of Public Entertainment/Amusement) Rules and ordered that no loud music should be played in pubs after 10 pm.

Hearing a petition from residents complaining about the nuisance caused by pubs in their residential localities, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha questioned the three commissionerates about the action they intended to take against pubs that had been found to be in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules of 2000, the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, the Hyderabad and Secunderabad (Amusement) Rules of 1995, and the Hyderabad and Secunderabad (Pub) Rules of 1998.

The petitioners contended that the proprietors of several pubs in the city were allowing loud music longer than is allowed or at decibel levels that are over what is permissible.

They asserted that a nuisance was being created by allowing late-night dancing and music, as well as allowing bars to open up within 500 metres of residential neighbourhoods. They further informed the court that vehicles were parked in front of their gates.

Justice Kanneganti Lalitha questioned the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police whether or not they were aware that the licence was necessary in accordance with the Amusement Rules.

The judge also questioned the police on whether or not the pubs had obtained permits from the police to play loud music.

In response to the police’s assertions that they were prosecuting pubs for offences, Justice Lalitha emphasised that the information and evidence they provided did not support their claims.

Justice Lalitha reminded the rules and the powers of the police to punish violators, stating that the police are competent to take action against violators by imposing fines and registering cases if they continue to break the law. 
The first offence will result in a fine of  Rs 2,000, while further offences will result in fines of Rs 4,000.

The judge further noted that under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, a repeat offender may be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to five years, a fine that may extend to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

If the violation persists, additional fines that may extend to Rs 5,000 may be imposed for each additional day that the violation persists following the conviction for the first such failure or violation.  

According to the same Rules, a violation that lasts longer than a year and after the date of conviction will result in a sentence of up to seven years in prison for the offender.

The judge questioned the police, asking if any cases had been registered in accordance with these sections and laws.

“It appears that none of the bars in the twin cities have obtained necessary permits from the police to operate under these rules. Without these permissions, they are not permitted to run a bar or restaurant, play music, or host dancing activities at any time, much less after 10 pm,” the court observed.

The court scheduled the hearing after the Dasara holiday after hearing the arguments from both parties and asking the police and excise departments to submit a counter.

...
Tags: telangana high court, noisy pubs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla (Image credit: Twitter)

Home Secy chairs meeting with Telangana, AP senior officials over bifurcation issues

CPDCL chairman and managing director J Padma Reddy (Image credit: www.apcpdcl.in)

No talk, all work: Power staff barred from using mobile phones in Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings

NIA raids at Assam's Nagarbera area. (ANI)

Sweeping raids against Popular Front of India in six states



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Loan App case: ED carries out raids in 16 locations in Hyderabad; seizes Rs 46 cr

News

Hyderabad: College girl accuses police harassment over property dispute

Although the police must not intervene in civil disputes, some police personnel of Chaitanyapuri were accused of overstepping their bounds by getting involved in property conflicts. (Representational Image)

NIA team visits Amaravati to probe chemist's murder

An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being manhandled by the public as police take him away after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, (PTI)

NIA announces reward of Rs 25 Lakh on Dawood Ibrahim, Rs 20 Lakh on Chhota Shakeel

File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Photo: ANI)

Irregularities in SI recruitment in J&K: CBI raids at 33 locations

CBI conducts raids at 33 places over 'irregularities' in J&K sub-inspectors' recruitment (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->