Intelligence reports indicate threats to TS BJP leaders after attacks in TN, Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Sep 27, 2022, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 3:31 pm IST
 The City police including special branch wing officials have alerted the state BJP leaders to take precautionary measures. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: Following the petrol bomb blasts at BJP leaders' residences in Tamil Nadu and the violence that took place in Kerala, the Intelligence reports indicated that there are possible threats to the Telangana BJP leaders, RSS members including Right wing associations from anti-social elements.

Explaining the reason for the possible threats, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials have continued their raids on PFI leaders and members' residences. Initially cases were registered in Nizamabad of Telangana where communal issues have prevailed.

Later, the NIA re-registered cases and conducted raids across the country on PFI leaders and members. As many as five persons were arrested by NIA from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The city police including special branch wing officials have alerted the state BJP leaders to take precautionary measures and reportedly offered city police assistance by deploying security at the State BJP office. It was reported that the BJP leaders refused to take security from city police.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence officials also warned that the PFI members and other anti-social elements want to create law and order disturbances during Dasara festival season at different places in protest against the NIA raids on PFI members and leaders.  Following the intelligence inputs, the Telangana police directed all district Superintendent of Police (SPs) and Police Commissioners to provide proper bandobast at Navaratri celebrations being held at places of worship.

Policemen in mufti would also be placed at the BJP offices in Hyderabad and districts as precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents in Telangana.

