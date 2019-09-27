Nation Crime 27 Sep 2019 15 senior I-T offici ...
Nation, Crime

15 senior I-T officials shown the door to purge department’s ‘black sheep’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
The clean-up drive was initiated on June 10 with the firing of a dozen tainted high-ranking income-tax officers.
Friday’s list, apart from income tax officials who demanded and accepted bribes, also included a Principal Commissioner of Income Tax who decided a tax appeal filed by a lawyer. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Friday’s list, apart from income tax officials who demanded and accepted bribes, also included a Principal Commissioner of Income Tax who decided a tax appeal filed by a lawyer. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The central government on Friday sacked 15 income tax officials for corruption and a few other charges that comes in accordance to Prime Minister Modi’s pledge to go after the ‘black sheep’ in the tax department, reported Hindustan Times.

This decision was taken by the finance ministry on Friday in its fourth round cleansing the system to kick out officials either accused of corruption or facing outer such charges. Over the last three rounds, 49 high-ranking tax officers including 12 officers from the Central Board of Direct Taxes were compulsorily retired under the Fundamental Rule that empowers the government to evict non-performers from the government.

 

The clean-up drive was initiated on June 10 with the firing of a dozen tainted high-ranking income-tax officers. In the next round of the clean-up exercise a week later, the government forced out 15 indirect tax officials. The third round was in August when 22 more officials were given pink slips.

Friday’s list, apart from income tax officials who demanded and accepted bribes, also included a Principal Commissioner of Income Tax who decided a tax appeal filed by a lawyer. It turned out later that the lawyer had represented the I-T commissioner in a personal case at the central administrative tribunal and the two go back a long way.

In another case, a tax official who issued notice to a businessman and then allegedly demanded bribes not to impose heavy penalties was also in Friday’s list. The complainant in this case had recorded his conversations with the tax official.

Another tax official to lose his job faced accusations that he had passed two sets of assessment orders, both of the same date. He got one set approved by his boss to impose a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore but later, substituted it with another one where a lesser fine of Rs 59 lakh was imposed.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: income tax officials, bribery, sacked, i-t department, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Besides, capex must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages. (Photo: ANI)

Govt to clear Rs 20,000 crore overdues by October first week: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got the bail. (Photo: ANI)

Kill me, if govt cannot jail a criminal: Wife of cop who died in Bulandshahr violence

He also said asked not to forget that the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country also have their parents. ‘We should stand with them and honour the sacrifice made by the martyr of their family,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

'Won’t let them rest in peace': Rajnath Singh's talks on terrorism in Kerala

Kejriwal said that two officials are being sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to check the quality of onion. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Delhi govt to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
 

Royal Enfield to launch more affordable Thunderbird 350

It’s likely to make the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 more accessible by Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Driver held for burglaries

Police disclosed that between 2005 and 2016, Ibrahim was arrested seven times for being involved in 43 thefts.

Hyderabad: Excise seizes 150 kilos of ganja, 4 caught

Investigation revealed that a hamlet near Marpally town was being used as a transient point for exchange and the smugglers are distributing the ganja to cities like Hyderabad, Bidar and Mumbai. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: City’s tryst with rain isn’t over yet

“There is a forecast of rainfall decreasing across the city from Friday onwards, as the upper air cyclonic circulation—that brought on the torrential rainfall over the last two days—has moved away from the city. It will gain strength over Maharashtra soon,” Dr K Nagaratna, chief of weather prediction, told Deccan Chronicle. (Representional Image)

Tripura: 32-year old woman gang-raped by 9 in moving vehicle, thrown out

The incident took place on Tuesday and the 32-year-old woman was thrown out of the vehicle near the circuit house. (Photo: Representational image)

Tribal man burnt alive on suspicion of witchcraft in AP, investigation underway

A few days ago, the villagers conducted a Panchayat on the issue and the family members of the 10-year old girl had branded Jayaram as a witch, Sub-Inspector of Police L Himagiri said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham