Nation, Crime

Murder accused dragged 100 metres, hacked to death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 12:37 am IST
The murder took place in broad daylight with hundreds of people and at least three policemen, present.
After the murder, Laxman Goud, maternal uncle of Mahesh Goud removed his shirt, showing no sign of remorse. On realising that the victim, Ramesh Goud, was dead, he raised his hands in victory.
Hyderabad: To avenge the murder of his son, the father killed the man accused of the murder that occurred nine months ago. The victim, Jerigalla Ramesh, 24, a resident of Jummerat Bazaar in Dhoolpet was chased for over 100 metres by V. Kishan Goud, 48, and pulled down from a traffic police constable’s bike and hacked to death on the main road at Pillar No 139 of the PVNR Expressway in Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

The murder took place in broad daylight with hundreds of people and at least three policemen, present. The victim was hacked 12 times with an axe, which was also used to threaten the policemen and the public from stopping him. 

 

On December 25, 2017, Ramesh had allegedly killed 24-year-old Vaddegoni Mahesh Goud at Shamshabad due to an old rivalry involving a relationship with a married woman. He was arrested but out on bail and was attending the court in Rajendranagar on Wednesday. 

He was returning home in an autorickshaw at around 1.30 pm, when two persons intercepted the vehicle and tried to attack him. Ramesh jumped out of the autorickshaw and ran for his life. He saw traffic police constable Lingamurthy on the main road and told him about the murder attempt.

Narrating the sequence of events Rajendranagar inspector G. Suresh said that the constable started his bike going towards Tolichowki with Ramesh as pillion. After they had travelled about 100 metres, Kishan Goud and his wife’s brother A. Laxman Goud pulled Ramesh down from the bike and Laxman Goud  started attacking Ramesh with an axe, while Kishan Goud prevented the crowd from intervening. The inspector said that when Lingamurthy held Kishan, the latter passed the axe to Laxman. Passersby and the constable tried their best to prevent the murder. 

Shamshabad DCP N. Prakash Reddy said that “Prima facie the murder looks like an act of revenge. Ramesh was killed by the father of the deceased Mahesh Goud and his maternal uncle Laxman. The two have been arrested and will be produced before a court for judicial remand.”

