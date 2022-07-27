JH gang-rape case: Cops all set to file chargesheet

Two months after a minor girl’s gang rape at Jubilee Hills which shocked the city, the police said they had completed a chargesheet against the rape accused — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: Two months after a minor girl’s gang rape at Jubilee Hills which shocked the city, the police said they had completed a chargesheet against the rape accused and were waiting for orders from senior officials to file it in the court. Police described the 400-page chargesheet as “foolproof.”

The case is being investigated by Jubilee Hills inspector Rajasekhar Reddy. Police sources said they had an upper hand in the case as most important evidence against the accused — the test of identification parade (TIP) in which the victim had identified all the accused who had raped her.

The police will also add videos collected from the accused persons’ mobile phones, CCTV footages with the car number collected from various points where the victim was taken on the day she was raped, circumstantial and forensic evidences, semen samples collected from the seats of the car and tissue papers and confession of the accused during the arrest and police custody, will be added as exhibits during the prosecution.

The inputs gathered from the accused during the reconstruction of the crime scene would also support the prosecution in the trial, police sources said.

On May 28, the victim was gangraped in a car stationed near the Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills. On May 31, the victim who was in trauma, lodged a complaint with the police. Based on her information, five accused including four minors were separately arrested from their hideouts.

Prime accused Mohammed Saduddin Malik, during a five-hour interrogation not only confessed to the crime but also revealed many facts about the other accused on the day the minor was raped. The four minor accused whose mobiles are in police custody also confessed to the crime during interrogation and reconstruction of the scene.

On June 10, all the accused were subjected to potency test and were proved to be sexually active. One June 27, during the test of identification parade, the victim identified all the accused before the magistrate.