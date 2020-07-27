124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,435,894

48,807

Recovered

918,708

31,475

Deaths

32,810

702

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2137231565263494 Delhi1306061148753827 Andhra Pradesh96298463011041 Karnataka96141358381878 Uttar Pradesh66988416411426 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5405941322463 Bihar3891926308249 Rajasthan3643025954624 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2538916793174 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir179209928312 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8349370483 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2787164540 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2176119813 Nagaland13395494 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh88757213 Meghalaya7021355 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Crime 27 Jul 2020 IAS officer grilled ...
Nation, Crime

IAS officer grilled again in Kerala gold smuggling case

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
This is his third interrogation in the case relating to smuggling of gold under diplomatic cover
IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at the National Investigation Agency office for an interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case in Kochi on Monday, July 27, 2020. (PTI)
 IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at the National Investigation Agency office for an interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case in Kochi on Monday, July 27, 2020. (PTI)

Kochi: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar is being questioned by National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials for the second time in connection with the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case, sources said on Monday.

Sivasankar was summoned to appear before the probe team at the investigating agency's office in Kochi.

 

He was questioned for five hours by an NIA team on July 23 at the Peroorkada Police Club in Thiruvananthapuram.

After his close links with some of the suspects in the gold smuggling case surfaced, Sivasankar was removed as IT secretary and principal secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He as then suspended from service.

The senior bureaucrat was also questioned by Customs, which is also probing the case, for nearly nine hours on July 15.

Alegations surfaced against Sivasankar that he had links with a woman who is a suspect in the case relating to the smuggling of gold in diplomatic baggage using the name of a person in the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

Customs seized gold weighing over 30 kg and valued at around Rs 15 crore on July 5.

The NIA , which has been entrusted with the probe, has booked four suspcts -- Sarith, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Faizal Fareed -- under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

...
Tags: m sivasankar, ias officer gold smuggling, kerala gold smuggling
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to withdraw appeal

A man carries his injured father at Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru. PTI photo

COVID cases in Karnataka may cross the one lakh mark today

A medic collects a sample from a child for COVID-19 test in New Delhi. Experts have been predicting a peak soon in the three frontline states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. (PTI Photo)

14 lakh and counting, India’s COVID juggernaut in unstoppable momentum

Representational Image

Militant hideout busted in Poonch, IEDs seized



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Militant hideout busted in Poonch, IEDs seized

Representational Image

Many ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka: UN report

(Representational image)

Cops keep an eye on former sidekicks of gangster Nayeem

File photo of gangster Nayeem, who was killed by the Telangana police in 2016.

Mathura court awards lifer to all 11 cops guilty of killing Bharatpur scion

Representational image

Andhra BJP chief's son seeks police probe into his wife's death

Kanna Phaneendra. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham