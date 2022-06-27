  
Nation Crime 27 Jun 2022 Vigilance team finds ...
Nation, Crime

Vigilance team finds irregularities in Khammam corporation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 7:29 am IST
The probe found that sanitary inspectors, who collect trade licence fee, were unaware of the amount and collected it as per their estimates
The probe also found that the corporation was paying provident funds and ESI to former outsourced employees, as their replacements continued to work the same IDs. However, this causes problems for workers to access their respective benefits. — Representational image/DC
 The probe also found that the corporation was paying provident funds and ESI to former outsourced employees, as their replacements continued to work the same IDs. However, this causes problems for workers to access their respective benefits. — Representational image/DC

Khammam: Vigilance and enforcement officials, probing rule violations in Khammam municipal corporation (KMC), identified several discrepancies in the collection of trade licence fees and replacement of outsourced workers. 

The probe found that sanitary inspectors, who collect trade licence fees, were unaware of the specified fee and collected it as per their estimates. Also, section clerks were not aware of it either, despite the KMC issuing a gazette notification, identifying 354 businesses.

The vigilance and enforcement officials took written statements from sanitary inspectors Mallaiah, Ramesh, Shaik Babu and P. Venkateswarlu, and section clerks on their ignorance. It is estimated to have cost the exchequer lakhs of rupees.

The probe also found that the corporation was paying provident funds and ESI to former outsourced employees, as their replacements continued to work the same IDs. However, this causes problems for workers to access their respective benefits.

As many as 200 such cases were identified by the officials. In most cases, the process was done without notifying the KMC commissioner, it was found.

 

Probe officials said that this is indicative of corrupt practices, as workers leaving outsourced posts bribe officials into getting their ID continued for continued benefits.

A source in vigilance and enforcement said that they collected all details and submitted a report on it to the government, as such a practice is not only a violation of norms but also constitutes a crime.

...
Tags: irregularities in khammam civic body, trade licence fee discrepancy
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Horoscope 27 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child during his visit to Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Emergency remains 'dark spot' in history: PM Modi

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Shinde camp moves SC, hearing today; 8th minister joins rebels

BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua receives his 'Certificate of Election' from District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj after winning the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections, in Azamgarh, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI)

BJP dents SP's bastion, wins 2 Lok Sabha seats in bypoll

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao claimed that his tussle with the MLA was personal and the party was in no way connected, the party leadership is understood to be angry over the incident as it tarnished the image of the party. — DC file image

KCR, KTR fume over leaders' spat in public



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

Nupur Sharma row: Protests continue, houses of protesters demolished in UP

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the illegal structures of the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against BJP former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad. (Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

Gujarat ATS detains Teesta Setlavad

Activist Teesta Setalvad at Santacruz police station after being detained by Gujarat police, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI)

100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). (Representational image: PTI)

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->