Revenue department most corrupt, as per ACB records

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2022, 9:17 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 9:47 am IST
Revenue department officials, from the rank of revenue divisional officers to village revenue officers were booked for accepting bribes
A survey conducted by an NGO earlier this year found that 40 per cent of the staff working in government departments demanded money for public services. — Representational image/DC
Hyderabad: According to the anti-corruption bureau records, the revenue department is the most corrupt department in the state, followed by the police and the municipal administration, with 150 cases registered against officials of the three departments over the past year.

Revenue department officials, from the rank of revenue divisional officers to village revenue officers have been booked for accepting bribes and amassing illegal assets for carrying out official work.

Among the cases logged with ACB, revenue officials seeking bribes for issuing passbooks, land survey issues and issuing revenue certificates figure prominently.

Also, as many as 10 police inspectors and sub-inspectors have been suspended for corrupt practices, wherein bribes were taken for registering FIRs, releasing suspects on bail, delaying investigations and letting the accused scot-free.

A survey conducted by an NGO earlier this year found that 40 per cent of the staff working in government departments demanded money for public services. Of the sample size of 3,000, 92 per cent said that revenue and police officials openly demanded bribes.

 

