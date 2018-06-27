Senior police officer rapes woman constable’s daughter on pretext of giving her job

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rahul Shrirame has been charged filed under various sections of the IPC. (Representational Image | Twitter | @MumbaiPolice)

Aurangabad: A case has been filed against a senior police officer for allegedly raping a 23-year-old daughter of a woman constable on the pretext of providing her job, an official said.

According to a complaint filed by the girl, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rahul Shrirame allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly between February and June 21, the police said.

"Shrirae was booked on the charge of raping the daughter of a woman constable here on the promise of giving a job to her. The victim had filed a complaint against him some days back, after which he went on leave," DCP Vinayak Dhakne said.

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered at MIDC Cidco police station on Wednesday. Investigation into the case will be initiated," Dhakne said.

Inspector Surendra Malale at MIDC Cidco police station said Shrirame has been charged filed under various sections of the IPC.