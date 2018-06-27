Delhi engineer chops wife into 7 pieces, police use carton to trace killers

The woman's body was found chopped in seven pieces in a cardboard box in a flat in Delhi's Sarita Vihar on June 21. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the alleged killers of a woman; whose body was found chopped into seven pieces in a cardboard box and was in a plot in Sarita Vihar. The woman's husband and two brothers-in-law have been arrested for allegedly murdering her.

The woman's body was found on June 21.

The box in which the woman's body was dumped was traced to a private movers and packers company in Gurgaon. The officials of the company told the police that some items, shipped from United Arab Emirates (UAE), were delivered to Javed Akhtar in the box.

The company later gave the address of Akhtar to police. When the police contacted Akhtar, he admitted that he obtained box from UAE and that there were many similar boxes he had ordered. He said that the box was kept in his Shaheen Bagh flat, which he had rented to Sajid Ali Ansari.

The police went to the flat rented to Sajid but found it locked. They arrested Sajid from Jamia Nagar. During interrogation, the police claimed, Sajid admitted to killing his wife Juhi.

Sajid's two brothers were also arrested by the police.

According to the police, Sajid had killed his wife as he had developed relationship with another woman.

Reports also said that outraged by his wife's frequent jibes and arguments over lack of a stable job, Sajid killed her and later dismembered her.

DCP Chinmay Biswal said that the accused, an engineer by training, was unemployed and had a relationship with another woman.

On the intervening night of June 20 and June 21, the couple got into a heated argument after which Sajid strangled Juhi. He later called his two brothers who helped him in chopping the body using cleaver before dumping it in the vacant plot.

Both Sajid and Juhi hail from Bihar's Chhapra district. They had married in 2011 and have two daughters. The couple had moved to Delhi from Bihar.