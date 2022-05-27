NCB picks up former TTD chairman’s son in narcotics case

After the death of his parents, Srinivas took over the business empire, which is mainly based out of Bengaluru. Though Srinivas is living in Sadashivnagar, he is in the process of taking over his parent’s political reins in Chittoor in 2024. — Representational ilmage/AFP

TIRUPATI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, has reportedly taken D.A. Srinivas, a high-profile industrialist and son of former TTD chairman and liquor baron D.K. Adikesavulu Naidu, into custody in connection with a narcotics case.

Srinivas heads a multi-crore business empire and has links with many politicians and film personalities.

According to information, the NCB reportedly took Srinivas into custody late on Tuesday night. The sleuths took Srinivas to his residence at Sadashivnagar and carried out searches. The outcome of the searches is not known

Sources said that the NCB also arrested a Kannada actor and shifted the duo to its regional office at Yelahanka for further questioning. It is learnt that the NCB was questioning Srinivas to find out any possible links with drug rackets and related supply links in AP and Telangana, particularly in the Telugu film industry.

After the demise of Adikesavulu Naidu, his wife D.A. Satyaprabha was elected Chittoor MLA on a Telugu Desam ticket in 2014. She unsuccessfully contested against the YSR Congress candidate Peddireddy Mithun Reddy to the Rajampeta Lok Sabha seat in 2019. She died in November 2020.

After the death of his parents, Srinivas took over the business empire, which is mainly based out of Bengaluru. Though Srinivas is living in Sadashivnagar, he is in the process of taking over his parent’s political reins in Chittoor in 2024.