Nation Crime 27 May 2022 Alipiri police books ...
Nation, Crime

Alipiri police books registrar, three others in child marriage case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 27, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2022, 6:56 am IST
The complainants alleged that the registrar Radhe Shyam got his 17-year-old son married to an 11-year-old girl in Tirupati
following a complaint lodged by the child rights activists, who provided photographs and evidence, an FIR was registered against the SVVU Registrar and three others — Representational image/DC
 following a complaint lodged by the child rights activists, who provided photographs and evidence, an FIR was registered against the SVVU Registrar and three others — Representational image/DC

TIRUPATI: The Alipiri division police in Tirupati booked a case against Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) Registrar Radhe Shyam, his wife Sridevi and two others for allegedly getting his minor son married to a minor girl in Tirupati.

Confirming the development with Deccan Chronicle, Alipiri circle inspector Abbanna said that following a complaint lodged by the child rights activists, who provided photographs and evidence, an FIR was registered against the SVVU Registrar and three others, late on Thursday night under the Prohibition of Child Marriages (Amendment) Act, 2016.

 

“The complainants alleged that the registrar Radhe Shyam got his 17-year-old son married to an 11-year-old girl in Tirupati and the wedding was performed for five days as per the ancient traditions. Based on this complaint, we lodged an FIR against the Registrar, his wife, and the parents of the minor girl,” the CI said.

The police were yet to make any arrests in connection with this case so far. However, CI Abbanna said that they were investigating the case and are in the process of gathering additional evidence for making the arrests.

 

The CI said that the Registrar and his relatives claimed that it was not a wedding but a religious event which was carried out as per the ancient traditions and customs being followed by them.  

...
Tags: svvu registrar son's marriage, child marriage, svvu registrar fir
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 28 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TDP leader and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu addresses the gatherung on the opening day of Mahanadu in Ongole. (C.Narayana Rao/DC)

Naidu says he served food to get ISB to Hyderabad

Rubaiya Sayeed (Facebook)

Rubaiya Sayeed summoned as witness in 1989 abduction case

Indian Army personnel gather at the site after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans fell in the Shyok river, at the Turtuk area in Ladakh. At least 7 jawans were killed while 19 others sustained injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI)

Seven Army jawans killed, 19 injured in road mishap

Konaseema district superintendent of police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy indicated that internet services may not be restored for another two days. (Representational Image/ DC)

Internet ban after Konaseema arson to continue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan (PTI)

Three infiltrating militants, Army porter killed in gunfight near LoC

Armed security personnel stand guard during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Chinese visa scam: ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram (PTI file image)

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes

Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court to hear Disha panel report today

Independent counsel P.V. Krishnamachary, representing the families of the four accused in the Disha case of 2019, said that Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, and Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli will be on the bench. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->