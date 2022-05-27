Alipiri police books registrar, three others in child marriage case

following a complaint lodged by the child rights activists, who provided photographs and evidence, an FIR was registered against the SVVU Registrar and three others — Representational image/DC

TIRUPATI: The Alipiri division police in Tirupati booked a case against Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) Registrar Radhe Shyam, his wife Sridevi and two others for allegedly getting his minor son married to a minor girl in Tirupati.

Confirming the development with Deccan Chronicle, Alipiri circle inspector Abbanna said that following a complaint lodged by the child rights activists, who provided photographs and evidence, an FIR was registered against the SVVU Registrar and three others, late on Thursday night under the Prohibition of Child Marriages (Amendment) Act, 2016.

“The complainants alleged that the registrar Radhe Shyam got his 17-year-old son married to an 11-year-old girl in Tirupati and the wedding was performed for five days as per the ancient traditions. Based on this complaint, we lodged an FIR against the Registrar, his wife, and the parents of the minor girl,” the CI said.

The police were yet to make any arrests in connection with this case so far. However, CI Abbanna said that they were investigating the case and are in the process of gathering additional evidence for making the arrests.

The CI said that the Registrar and his relatives claimed that it was not a wedding but a religious event which was carried out as per the ancient traditions and customs being followed by them.