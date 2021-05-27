Viral video shows young girl tortured by five men, police releases images of culprits

In view of the viral video, the Assam Police has released the images of the five suspected culprits and sought more information from the public leading to their arrest. (Photos released by Assam Police)

Guwahati: A video posted by the official handle of Assam police showing a young girl being brutally tortured by five men in Assam has gone viral on social media. The video shows five unidentified men thrashing and torturing a young girl.

However, the time or place of this incident is not clear. In view of the viral video, the Assam Police has released the images of the five suspected culprits and sought more information from the public leading to their arrest.

The police have also announced a reward for those who have any information about the culprits.

“These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing and violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely,” the Assam Police said in a post from its Twitter handle.

In the viral video, the culprits can be seen slapping the girl, believed to be from the northeast, and also hitting the victim’s face before stripping her naked.

Taking the note of the viral video union minister Kiren Rijiju in his social media postbthrough his official twitter handle said, “The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had a detailed discussion with the Police Commissioner of Jodhpur. However, there must be all-out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils.''

The Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Robin Hibu told reporters that police are trying to ascertain the identities of the criminals. “We are trying to identify the culprits. Police are on the job,” he said.

He also clarified that this video has nothing to do with the late Lovikali Sumi, a Nagaland resident who had committed suicide in Jodhpur, Rajasthan where she worked. He, however, asserted that a probe is hyas started.