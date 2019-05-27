Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Crime 27 May 2019 No relief from arres ...
Nation, Crime

No relief from arrest to BSP MP Atul Rai: SC

PTI
Published May 27, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Previously, the apex court had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Rai.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant protection from arrest to newly elected BSP MP from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, accused of raping a college student from Varanasi. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant protection from arrest to newly elected BSP MP from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, accused of raping a college student from Varanasi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant protection from arrest to newly elected BSP MP from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, accused of raping a college student from Varanasi.

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said it was not inclined to entertain a petition to grant relief from arrest to Rai. Previously, the apex court had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Rai.

 

An FIR was registered against him on May 1 on a complaint by a college student, alleging that he took her to his home on the pretext of introducing her to his wife but sexually assaulted her.

Rai's lawyer has said there was no provision for anticipatory bail in Uttar Pradesh, and since the high court on May 8 had dismissed Rai's petition seeking protection, he feared his client could be arrested in the case.

...
Tags: supreme court, atul rai, bsp, rape, cji
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The STF team was travelling from Lucknow to Kanpur. (Photo: ANI)

STF team meets with accident in Unnao; 1 killed, 5 injured in UP

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra's response on and Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC seek Vadra's response on ED's plea to cancel his anticipatory bail

RSS, which advocates for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has also been pressurising the BJP government at the Centre so the temple is constructed at the earliest. (Photo: File)

Ram's work has to be done and will be done, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The girl has been sent for medical examination. (Representational Image)

Deaf, mute 17-yr-old gangraped by 3 men in UP's Rampur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar brings more entertainment with Bharat

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan.
 

Hyderabadi man sets world record for serving food to over 1,000 people in single day

The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative KV Ramana Rao and Telangana representative TM Srilatha. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

Dining with Abe and their wives at a typical Tokyo grill restaurant on Sunday, Trump said he 'had a great time' and was looking forward to meeting Naruhito. (Photo:AP)
 

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

A new report states that Apple will introduce a full-screen Touch ID on its next iPhones, which will probably debut in 2020.
 

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

Following on from the Disney AR Emojis released last year, Samsung and Disney have brought fan-favorite characters from Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen and Zootopia right to the home screens of the Galaxy S10.
 

Will oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple: Huawei founder

He conceded that export curbs from the administration of US President Donald Trump will cut into a two-year lead built by Huawei over its competitors, but added that the company will either ramp up its chip supply or find alternatives to stay ahead in smartphones and 5G. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Deaf, mute 17-yr-old gangraped by 3 men in UP's Rampur

The girl has been sent for medical examination. (Representational Image)

Muslim man beaten up in Gurgaon for wearing skull cap

The victim was identified as Mohamad Barker Alam, a native of Bihar, living here in Jakob Pura area of Gurgaon. (Photo: Representional)

Rajagopal Nagar police open fire at murder accused, arrest him

One day Umesh found out about the affair and had warned both Roopa and Kishore many a times. Umesh and Roopa frequently fought over it and Kishore decided to put an end to it and hatched a plan along with his friends.

Hyderabad: Woman, son found dead; husband absconding

Rajesh, along with his wife Urmila and son Kishan.

Tirupati: Woman beaten to death over suspicion

Late on Saturday, when they were arguing again, Srinivas beat his wife on the head with an iron rod, resulting in her instantaneous death. He went to V. Kota police station and surrendered. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham