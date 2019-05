The girl has been sent for medical examination. (Representational Image)

Rampur: In a shocking incident, a deaf and mute 17-year-old girl was gangraped by three men, reported IANS. The accused also filmed the act.

The incident took place on May 23 and it came to light after the accused uploaded the video on social media.

Of the three me, police has arrested two, while one is absconding.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.