Nation Crime 27 Mar 2022 NIT institute orders ...
Nation, Crime

NIT institute orders high-level probe into ragging incident

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 1:07 am IST
NIT director C.S.P. Rao said after a preliminary inquiry, they have suspended nine students and ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident
NIT director C.S.P. Rao said if any of the students face any difficulty, they should bring the matter to his, their warden, or their head of department’s notice. — Representational image/DC
 NIT director C.S.P. Rao said if any of the students face any difficulty, they should bring the matter to his, their warden, or their head of department’s notice. — Representational image/DC

KAKINADA: A high-level committee has been asked to inquire into alleged ragging on the campus of AP National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week.

As per details available, a first year student posted messages abusing fourth year students of the institute. The seniors found out who the student was and punished him to kneel from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 3 a.m. on Friday. This apart, the junior was also physically and verbally tortured.

 

NIT director C.S.P. Rao said after a preliminary inquiry, they have suspended nine students and have ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. He warned students against ragging. He said if any of the students face any difficulty, they should bring the matter to his, their warden, or their head of department’s notice.

Meanwhile, Tadepalligudem police have registered a case and arrested the nine students involved in the incident. Circle inspector Akula Raghu said a case of illegal confinement, causing hurt, and ragging has been booked against the accused. They have been produced before the court.

 

Superintendent of police Rahul Dev Sarma advised students against ragging, as it could harm their career and future.

...
Tags: ragging incident nit tadepalligudem, high-level probe ragging tadepalligudem nit
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Rama Rao met Dr Albert Bourla, CEO and chairman of Pfizer, along with the company’s executive vice president Mike McDermott, EVP to showcase the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of Telangana and understand Pfizer’s strategy and plans for healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in India. — By arrangement

Sprinklr, a US software company based in New York, offers to set up unit in Hyd

A few years ago, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahendar Reddy (in picture) had sent an email warning to all superintendents of police (SPs) and police commissioners enclosing a list of 400 staff of respective police stations who were indulged in illegal activities. The DGP also directed the unit heads and police commissioners to attach such policemen to AR headquarters and provide proper training to perform duties. — DC Image

Corruption among cops on rise in Telangana

Walls of the park have been beautifully painted depicting different themes. CCTV cameras have been installed for safety of women and children visiting the park. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

Warangal civic body completes Micro Park in 75 hours

After reopening of the complex on Monday, the temple would be open for regular devotees during the day starting at 6.30 am and the last spell at 8.15 pm before closing for the day at 9.15 pm. Other time slots for regular devotees are at 9 am, 12.45 pm, and 5 pm. — Twitter

Mahayagam at Yadadri enters sixth day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts probe

CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory's (CFSL) experts collect samples from the houses where eight people were burned alive, allegedly to avenge the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Bogtui village in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Drug export to Pakistan: 5 held in Telangana's Sangareddy

Tramadol is a prescription drug primarily used to relieve pain and is notorious for its use as a recreational drug.(Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->