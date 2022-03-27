NIT institute orders high-level probe into ragging incident

NIT director C.S.P. Rao said if any of the students face any difficulty, they should bring the matter to his, their warden, or their head of department’s notice. — Representational image/DC

KAKINADA: A high-level committee has been asked to inquire into alleged ragging on the campus of AP National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week.

As per details available, a first year student posted messages abusing fourth year students of the institute. The seniors found out who the student was and punished him to kneel from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 3 a.m. on Friday. This apart, the junior was also physically and verbally tortured.

NIT director C.S.P. Rao said after a preliminary inquiry, they have suspended nine students and have ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. He warned students against ragging. He said if any of the students face any difficulty, they should bring the matter to his, their warden, or their head of department’s notice.

Meanwhile, Tadepalligudem police have registered a case and arrested the nine students involved in the incident. Circle inspector Akula Raghu said a case of illegal confinement, causing hurt, and ragging has been booked against the accused. They have been produced before the court.

Superintendent of police Rahul Dev Sarma advised students against ragging, as it could harm their career and future.