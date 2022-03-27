Corruption among cops on rise in Telangana

A senior officer told this newspaper that they had done internal transfers of police officers recently keeping in view corruption activities. (DC Image used for representational purposes)

HYDERABAD: Some policemen are allegedly collecting mamools and bribes from business establishments and victims visiting the police stations across the state.

Though the government sanctions huge funds to each police station for regular maintenance purposes on a monthly basis and officials are provided with all kinds of facilities, some policemen are said to be collecting money from credulous people.

Following the suspension of Suryapet rural sub inspector N. Lava Kumar under corruption charges, the district police took measures to streamline the system. Lava Kumar was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh from the manager of a hotel for allowing the hotel business to operate smoothly in days and nights.

Sources said Lava Kumar had worked three months from January 25, 2018, to March 24, 2018, in Suryapet Rural police station as SI. He was transferred following allegations levelled against him regarding corruption and giving targets to the staff. Again, Lava Kumar took charge as SI on April 23, 2021.

A few years ago, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahendar Reddy had sent an email warning to all superintendents of police (SPs) and police commissioners enclosing a list of 400 staff of respective police stations who were indulged in illegal activities. The DGP also directed the unit heads and police commissioners to attach such policemen to AR headquarters and provide proper training to perform duties.

A senior officer told this newspaper that they had done internal transfers of police officers recently keeping in view corruption activities. These transfers would help prevent corruption activities and strict guidelines were issued to all unit officers to keep a vigil on police staff in an attempt to protect the police image. Stern action would to be initiated against policemen who were found violating law, the official said.

March 24, 2022: Suryapet Rural SI N. Lava Kumar arrested for accepting Rs 1.3 lakh bribe

Feb. 23, 2021: SR Nagar SI B. Bhaskar Rao held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe.

July 7, 2021: Miyapur SI V. Yadagiri caught taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Dec. 16, 2021: DSP rank officer G. Jagan and others arrested by ACB for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

Dec. 8, 2021: Medipally SI Ch Yadagiri Raju arrested for taking

Rs 10,000 bribe from student