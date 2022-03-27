A day after birth, baby boy sold for Rs 20,000

Hyderabad: A day after the birth of a boy, his parents from Siddipet district sold the infant for Rs 20,000 in order to overcome the severe financial crisis they reportedly were in. Coming to know of the incident, officials from Nizamabad district health and medical department rescued the new-born and shifted him to a child protection home.

On interrogation, the couple told the police that they had sold the baby as they had no money to take care of the baby. Police have registered a case and are counselling the parents.

Dichpalli police said that the couple Komaraiah and Bheemavva came to Mahalaxminagar of Dichpally some months back and were living in a hut. As the delivery date drew near, Bheemavva was admitted to the government hospital on Saturday.

"Bheemavva gave birth to a healthy baby boy Saturday night. Just hours after being discharged by the doctors, they sold the baby to people known to them for Rs 20,000. Some locals noticed the incident and alerted district medical and health officials," police said.

Immediately, the officials with the assistance of Dichpally police swung into action and rescued the infant, police said.