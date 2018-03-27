search on deccanchronicle.com
Journalist, who took on sand mafia, crushed to death by truck in MP

According to him, the deceased journalist had in November last year sought police protection citing threat to his life.
Journalist Sandeep Sharma was probing a possible nexus between police and sand mafia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bhopal: A journalist of a national news channel, whose sting operation had led to exposure of the nexus between sand mafia and police in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, was mowed down by a dumper on Monday  in suspicious circumstances.

The 35-year-old journalist, Sandeep Sharma, was hit by an empty dumper from behind when he was riding a bike in Bhind at 8.55 am, killing him on the spot.

 

The footage of CCTV installed in the area clearly showed that the dumper suddenly turned towards left, appearing as if the driver lost control of the vehicle, after negotiating a curve a few meters bef-ore the spot of the mishap and hit the deceased’s bike from behind.

The CCTV footage has gone viral in social media. “The dumper was seized, but the driver of the vehicle has fled,” local police told this newspaper.

“A special investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. The police probe will cover all angels,” Bhind district superintendent of police Prashant Khare told reporters.

The slain journalist had done a sting operation exposing nexus between the local police officer and sand mafia, which was aired in his news channel, leading to transfer of the police officer a few months back.

“Prima facie it appears to be an accident from the CCTV footage. However, the SIT constituted to probe the incident will unearth the truth”, IG (intelligence) Makrand Deoskar said.

According to him, the deceased journalist had in November last year sought police protection citing threat to his life.

