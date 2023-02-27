Medico ragging: Dr Preethi was killed, alleges her sister

Hyderabad: Except for her father Narender and brother Vamshi Prudhvi, whom she met in person before the alleged suicide attempt, for the rest of her family members and relatives, Dr Preethi’s memories are linked with her younger sister Vishalini’s wedding.

The wedding was held in a grand manner on February 9. Narender managed to take leave for the wedding for around two weeks but Preethi could get only five days leave for the wedding.

Her cousin Mudavath Balakrishna, an engineering graduate told Deccan Chronicle that though she arrived a little late for the celebrations, she got along with the entire family and spent a very good time. “It was also a kind of reunion for all the cousins,” he said.

Her uncle told that she looked very happy and joyful all through the wedding. “There was not even a slight hint of the pain she was going through. May be she ensured to not show it as it would disturb the occasion and our happiness too. She was such a brave girl. We still can’t believe that she is no more.”

Her elder sister, Pooja, recollected that when she last spoke to her on February 12 too, she told Preethi to give it back to Saif if he continued harassing her. Even at that time, she sounded strong and confident in handling the situation.

“But now they are saying that she died by suicide. This cannot be true. She was definitely killed and the entire issue has been diverted under the pretext of treatment,” she said.

Preethi is the youngest of three girls to her parents Narender and Sharada. Her elder sister Pooja is married and younger sister Vishalini got married on February 9. Her younger brother Vamshi Prudhvi is studying Masters.