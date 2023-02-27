  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 27 Feb 2023 Another student fall ...
Nation, Crime

Another student falls victim to 'ragging' in Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 27, 2023, 9:54 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 11:14 am IST
She was pursuing ECE IIIrd year. One of her seniors had been harassing her by posting her photo with another student on the social media. — Representational Image/DC
 She was pursuing ECE IIIrd year. One of her seniors had been harassing her by posting her photo with another student on the social media. — Representational Image/DC

Warangal: Even before one could forget the death of medical student Preethi, a tribal who attempted suicide after being harassed by her senior, twenty-year-old Rakshita, an engineering student, died by suicide unable to withstand ragging by a senior student.

According to the police, Rakshita was the daughter of Sankarachari and Rama, belonging to Bhupalpally. She was pursuing ECE IIIrd year in Jayamukhi Engineering College, Narsampet. One of her seniors had been harassing her by posting her photo with another student on the social media. Frustrated over the issue, Rakshita hanged herself to death from a fan at her relatives’ house in Warangal.

On information, the police rushed to the scene of crime and shifted her body to MGM Hospital for post mortem.

Her parents filed a missing complaint with the police a couple of days ago. Finding her body at their relatives’ house, they were inconsolable.

Dharavathi Preethi, 26, succumbed at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday night. She was hospitalised after attempting suicide following harassment by her senior and second-year post-graduate student Md Saif. The duo were pursuing post graduation in medicine at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal.

The Mattewada police arrested Saif last Friday. He was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Reportedly, Saif has been harassing Preethi since December 2022, just a month after she joined PG Anaesthesia.

...
Tags: engineering student rakshita ragging, pg medical student preethi ragging, ragging in warangal colleges, jayamukhi engineering college ragging, kakatiya medical college ragging
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Polling is underway at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies of the state. The voting will continue till 4 pm. — ANI

Meghalaya polls : First five early voters receive mementos to encourage early voting

Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi, Sunday. CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces (PTI)

Delhi HC dismisses challenge to Agnipath scheme

Assuring them that all the welfare schemes that are discontinued now will be revived, Lokesh told the community representatives that it is the TDP that is fighting with the Centre for the census of BCs. — Twitter

CM Jagan forced teachers to act as security guards before liquor shops, says Lokesh



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Terrorists shot dead a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said. (Representational image: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh: CBI ASP Ram Singh back on Vivekananda Reddy case

Vivekananda Reddy (DC file image)

MHA plans to create a specialised cyber wing in each district

A plan was afoot to deploy a specialised cyber wing in every district to counter the growing cyber threat in the country. (DC Image)

Hyderabad cops nab gang for cheating banks, ATM fraud

Police said the accused would cover the cash dispenser slot for a few seconds while cash was dispensed, collected cash and then raised a complaint saying they did not receive cash due to technical error and received refund from banks. (Representational image: DC)

ED searches country-wide locations in Jharkhand money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate launched multiple searches in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's rural development department (File image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->