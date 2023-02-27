Another student falls victim to 'ragging' in Warangal

She was pursuing ECE IIIrd year. One of her seniors had been harassing her by posting her photo with another student on the social media. — Representational Image/DC

Warangal: Even before one could forget the death of medical student Preethi, a tribal who attempted suicide after being harassed by her senior, twenty-year-old Rakshita, an engineering student, died by suicide unable to withstand ragging by a senior student.

According to the police, Rakshita was the daughter of Sankarachari and Rama, belonging to Bhupalpally. She was pursuing ECE IIIrd year in Jayamukhi Engineering College, Narsampet. One of her seniors had been harassing her by posting her photo with another student on the social media. Frustrated over the issue, Rakshita hanged herself to death from a fan at her relatives’ house in Warangal.

On information, the police rushed to the scene of crime and shifted her body to MGM Hospital for post mortem.

Her parents filed a missing complaint with the police a couple of days ago. Finding her body at their relatives’ house, they were inconsolable.

Dharavathi Preethi, 26, succumbed at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday night. She was hospitalised after attempting suicide following harassment by her senior and second-year post-graduate student Md Saif. The duo were pursuing post graduation in medicine at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal.

The Mattewada police arrested Saif last Friday. He was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Reportedly, Saif has been harassing Preethi since December 2022, just a month after she joined PG Anaesthesia.